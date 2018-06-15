× Suspects wanted after trying to carjack woman in Cooper-Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for two suspects accused of trying to carjack a woman several days ago in the Cooper-Young neighborhood.

The woman told officers she had just pulled into a friend’s driveway on Tanglewood when she was approached by four men. One of them asked to use the woman’s phone but she said no. Another suspect pointed a gun at her and demanded her car keys.

Again, she refused and was punched in the face by the first suspect.

That’s when she told police she began yelling and honking her horn.

All four suspects took off running. Police said two of them – a 14 year old and 19-year-old Monterio Smith- were captured. The older suspect was charged with attempted carjacking.

The other two suspects got away, officers said.

If you can identify them, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.