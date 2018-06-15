× Suspects accused in robbery set up that left victim fighting for his life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are behind bars after allegedly setting up a robbery that ultimately led to the victim being rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The alleged crime happened around 11 p.m. on May 24. The victim and three men – two of whom have been identified as Larry Houston and Cordarius Shaw – went to the BP Station at Macon and Jackson to buy beer. After making the purchase, all four men got back in the car and drove away.

Less than 10 minutes later, 911 received a call of a shooting less than a mile away at Atlantic and Henry. The victim, police said, had been robbed of his credit cards and phone, and shot multiple times. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

As of Thursday, the victim was still being treated at the hospital.

As for the suspects, police said they finally tracked them down this week. Shaw told investigators the entire thing was planned. They set the victim up, Houston allegedly shot him and then they immediately went to the B52 Market on North Hollywood to withdraw money from the ATM.

They continued to use the victim’s card several days after the shooting.

Both Shaw and Houston were charged with especially aggravated robbery, attempted first-degree murder and gun charges.

The third suspect has not been charged.