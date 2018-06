× Police seek clues in man’s death in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are still looking for leads in a shooting that killed a man in Orange Mound last month.

Michael Malone died at a hospital after he was shot May 17 in the 2500 block of Orange Mound. A person who called police said he head three to five shots.

Police said the shooter was believed to be driving a silver Ford Focus.

If you have any tips you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.