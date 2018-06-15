Olive Branch teen advances to CrossFit games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss.—15-year-old Daniel Kuc is preparing for the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin.

For Kuc, he spends his days doing multiple high-intensity workouts a day, with few days off.

"So now I work out twice a day, so I have a session in the morning and a session in the afternoon and I might have a session in the middle of that," said Kuc.

Sounds horrendous to most, but for Kuc, believe it or not, it's fun.

"Yeah, just about every work out you get to the point where you are absolutely crushed, like how much longer do I got? I don't know I just love the pain it gives me, it's kind of weird. You just feel great after a workout, you know," Kuc said.

Daniel is not your average teen. There's no sleeping in late, there's no Fortnite. There's just walking across the room on your hands.

"It's not hard, you can scale it down on everybody. Every movement is scalable so everyone can do it. It's not too tough," Kuc said.

Kuc doesn't just love CrossFit he lives it.

Brittany Fisher owner of Blue Blood CrossFit says he's good at it too.

"He is one of the hardest working athletes that I've ever worked with before, not including his age," said CrossFit Blue Blood owner, Brittany Fisher.

To put things into perspective, Daniel has been doing CrossFit for about a year and a half. In 2017, he ranked 273rd in the world for kids ages 14 to 15. Now he's 11th.

"For him to be at this point already is just unheard of. He is a very small percentage, maybe 1-3% of all CrossFit athletes in the world make it this far, and then this quickly," said Fisher.

This spring, Daniel qualified for the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games. Which will take place in Madison Wisconsin this July. An accomplishment that's left this super fit teenager outta breath.

"I don't know, I don't think it has dawned on me yet, you know," said Kuc.

He may not be able to drive yet, but that doesn't mean he's not driven. Only 15 and already, more determined than most.

"Yeah, I just want to make it to the games as much as I can and win," said Kuc.

Daniel and his family have started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his expenses to go to the games.