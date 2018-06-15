× Man arrested in Marked Tree drug bust

MARKED TREE, Ark.— A man is behind bars after a joint task force found drugs in his home in Marked Tree, Ark. Friday morning.

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office and the Trumann Police Department carried out a search warrant on 47-year-old Ken Adams home.

Police arrested Adams after they found methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia inside his house.

He was charged with several drug-related charges including possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver.

Adams is being held at the Poinsett County Jail pending a probable cause hearing.