× Man allegedly connected to two armed robberies taken into custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man allegedly connected to two recent armed robberies was taken into custody, police said.

The suspect, Treon Ingram, was charged with aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery.

According to police, the first victim was approached on June 11 in the 6200 block of Ridge Manor Drive. She was speaking with her brother when two men walked up from behind and pointed a gun at them. They then went through the brother’s pockets and left.

Officers were then called to an attempted carjacking in the 3000 block of East Shelby Drive. In that case, the unidentified suspects again approached their intended target, but this time tried to steal his car. Unfortunately for them, the man had the keys in his pocket, confusing the bad guys just enough that they left empty handed.

Police were eventually able to connect the getaway car to Ingram.

The second suspect has not been identified.