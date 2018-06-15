Live at 9: Teens ‘running the streets’, elder abuse & Steve Brown

New Olivet teens are running the streets

What image comes to mind when you hear of teenagers “running the streets?” Next week, teens from New Olivet Worship Center will be running the streets for the Lord. They’ll be canvassing an under-resourced neighborhood near downtown, bringing the church to the streets.

Reverend Kirstin Cheers and Rev. Miles Thomas talked about the event on Live at 9.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author Chat: Cheryl Mattox Nerry

One of 2018's big stories is the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King here in Memphis. So it's perfect timing for Memphis author Cheryl Mattox Nerry to publish her first book, "Memphis Blues." The novel tells the story of a love triangle with the Memphis sanitation workers' strike as a backdrop.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The signs of elder abuse

An aging population also means an increase in the number of older people who are abused: studies now estimate one in every six people over age 65 will become a victim. Dozens of Mid-South restaurants are working to help those victims by putting place mats on tables to help us all understand the signs of abuse.

Olliette Murray-Drobot is with the Family Safety Center and Melanie Keller is with Meritan, a non-profit that serves senior citizens.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian Steve Brown

He's one of the hardest working comics on tour. Steve Brown first received national attention on Comic View, Showtime at the Apollo and Def Comedy Jam, but he never gave up his first love of working college shows and the stage at clubs like Chuckles Comedy House.