× Former bus driver convicted of killing six children accused of raping Nashville teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The man recently convicted of killing six students in a bus crash in Chattanooga was arrested overnight on aggravated rape charges in Nashville.

WTVF was there as Johnthony Walker was led into the Davidson County Jail and booked on charges overnight.

The station learned Walker allegedly admitted to having sex with a 14 year old at least five times. Even more shocking, the suspect had reportedly been living with the victim’s family for the past several months.

In this latest case, Walker was given a $350,000 bond.

The news comes less than two months after the former bus driver was sentenced to four years in prison following that deadly bus crash in which six elementary students were killed and numerous others injured.

Walker was released on bond following that conviction pending an appeal.