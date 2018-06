PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — A section of Interstate 40 east of Little Rock was closed for hours Thursday after a truck carrying whiskey wrecked and spilled its cargo across the highway.

No life-threatening injuries were reported, but it took highway officials more than two hours to clean up the mess.

Photos from the scene show mini-bottles and boxes labeled Fireball scattered behind a crushed tractor and burned-out truck cab.

Looks like we’ll be working this for a while. Updates as they are available. pic.twitter.com/KEaXIpPj2y — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) June 14, 2018