Shelby County Health Department issues Code Orange Advisory for Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department has issued another Code Orange Air Quality Advisory for Friday, June 15.

Customers can ride the Main Street Trolley and MATA fixed-route, MATAplus and Madison trolley buses for 25 cents on Friday only.

For more information concerning air quality, please call the Health Department at (901)-222-9599 or click here.