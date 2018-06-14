× Police: Suspects break into neighbor’s home while he’s away getting dialysis treatment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least two men are behind bars after allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s home while he was away for dialysis treatment.

The first break in happened on June 4. The victim told police when he returned from the hospital he found the rear bathroom window broken and two pistols and a laptop missing.

The very next week, the man again went for dialysis and came back to find the same rear window open. This time however, the suspects ransacked his home before taking a scale, a drill and a handsaw.

Just two days later, the suspect returned, stealing some garden tools before taking their leave.

Thankfully a neighbor’s security cameras captured two men jumping the homeowner’s fence and another standing as a lookout in the front. Police were able to identify the two men in the back as Christopher Henley and Joe Stanley. Both men were located just several houses down the street with the man’s stolen items.

The third suspect was not identified, but police said he also lived in the same house with the other suspects.

Henley and Stanley were both charged with burglary, aggravated burglary and theft of property.