Police release photos of accused serial robber

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for a man who may be responsible for three armed robberies in the last week.

The first happened on Friday, June 8 at the Mapco gas station located in the 4000 block of Raleigh-Millington Road. Roughly 24 hours later, the same suspect allegedly targeted the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store located in the 400 block of Jackson Avenue.

The suspect then hit the Dollar General on Raleigh-Millington Road on Tuesday.

In all three instances the suspect was reportedly wearing the exact same clothing – a dark hoodie,red shoes and had a black scarf covering his face. He pointed a gun and demanded money from the cashiers before taking off on foot.

He was described as being 6’4″, 270 pounds with long dreaded hair.

If you recognize the man call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.