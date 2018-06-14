× Moe’s restaurant hosting “Moe’s Food Truck Wars” on Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Moe’s Southwest Grill is hosting a food truck event Friday, June 15.

At the “Food Truck Wars” event, local food trucks will make their best dishes for celebrity judges.

There will be live music, and Moe’s will enter a new menu item into the competition – the three amigos tacos.

The street style tacos come with shredded cabbage, queso fresco, pickled red onion, avocado lime crema and a lime wedge.

The event will be held at the Downtown Memphis Court Square from 3 to 7 p.m.