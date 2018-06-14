× Marshals reportedly stumble upon nude photos, videos on man’s phone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old Memphis man is behind bars after the U.S. Marshals allegedly discovered nude images and video of a young teen girl on his phone.

It all happened Wednesday as the Marshals were searching for another fugitive on Stafford Circle. When they knocked on the door, a 16-year-old female answered along with Nicholas Coccodrilli.

While they searched for the wanted man, Coccodrilli reportedly gave permission for law enforcement to search his phone. They were said to be looking for a picture or contact information for the fugitive when the stumbled across nude photos of the same girl who answered the door.

There were also several videos of sexual activity involving the teen and Coccodrilli.

Coccodrilli was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.