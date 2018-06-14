Live at 9: Teen drug use, colonoscopies & finding joy in being single

Summer and teen drug use

The numbers are staggering. Some 940,000 teens will use alcohol for the first time this month. Another 155,000 will try pot, and before the end of summer well over 125,000 will have abused a prescription drug. The sobering statistics should make every parent forget summer as a time to relax, when it comes to overseeing our kids.

Dr. Theodore Bender and Kyron Kobylarz are both with Turning Point.

Colonoscopies 101

Colon cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer but that is mostly because people do not catch it early enough. It is also one of the most treatable cancers when it is found early. And now an increase in the number of young people getting colon cancer has prompted the American Cancer Society to recommend colonoscopies beginning at 45: that's five years earlier than previous recommendations.

Dr. Robert Kerlan is a gastroenterologist with St. Francis Hospital.

Testing for insect-borne diseases

Between Lyme disease and the Zika virus, diseases carried by insects have risen sharply in the U.S. Lyme disease alone affects 300,000 people every year and one key to successful treatment is identifying it early.

Scott Betts with Any Lab Test Now talked about how you can do that.

Finding joy in being single

If you struggle with being single there's a new book that could help.

Pastor Karren Todd talks about her new book "One is a Whole Number: Recovering the Joy of Being Single" on Live at 9.