Jason Motte joins Schoenrock's staff with Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Former Major League Baseball player and World Series Champion, Jason Motte, joins the University of Memphis baseball staff as the Director of Player Development starting in 2018.

As Director of Player Development, Motte will assist in a variety of roles in the development of the student-athletes.

“We are thrilled to have Jason join our program in this capacity,” Memphis head coach Daron Schoenrock said. “His knowledge of the game, his impact on people, and the positive influence he will have on our players are all things that make this a great staff addition. After observing Jason’s rise from minor league catcher to nine-year major league veteran and World Series Champion closer, he has the work ethic and diligence to make in immediate impact.”

Motte pitched for nine seasons in the MLB, recording a 3.30 career ERA, with a 27-15 record and 60 saves. A member of the St. Louis Cardinals from 2008-2014, Motte helped the franchise win the 2011 World Series. In 2012, Motte led the National League with 42 saves. He also played for the Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves.

A native of Port Huron, Michigan, Motte attended Valley Central High School in Montgomery, New York and later attended Iona College. Drafted as a catcher by the Cardinals in the 2003 MLB Draft, Motte transitioned to the mound in 2006.

Motte has already been around the University of Memphis baseball program for several years, spending the offseason training at FedExPark and in the Babe Howard Training Facility.

Along with his wife, Caitlin, the couple created the Motte Foundation in 2010, raising money for cancer research, all while providing comfort and care where there is a need for those affected, either directly or indirectly, by cancers of all kinds.