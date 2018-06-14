× Electric scooter-sharing service Bird moves into Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bird, a new ride-share service for electric scooters, debuted in Memphis on Thursday with a ride around Court Square by several city officials.

The electric-powered scooters will be available beginning Friday around Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, South City, and Cooper Young. The company hopes to scale up the fleet as ridership grows.

The company was founded in Santa Monica, California in 2017. It operates via an app, similar to car-sharing services Uber and Lyft.

Prices were not released and were not available on the app Thursday, but in San Francisco, the service costs $1 plus 15 cents a mile, and the range is 15 miles.

Bird will host a free helmet giveaway event Friday at 3:30 p.m. in Court Square Park.