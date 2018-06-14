Does It Work: The Garlic-A-Peel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "We have a huge garden outside where we grow for ourselves and also sell at the Farmers Market. It's very important to us to have local sustainable seasonal produce instead of buying everything from the store that's been shipped half way around the world."

Among the many rows in Richard Simmons' garden are garlic bulbs.

"We use so much that we actually started growing it this year and grow a whole lot more next year."

He normally breaks apart the bulb with his hands and removes the papery shell. Then grabs a knife to clip the end of a single clove and presses down on the clove using the side of the knife to help separate the skin and starts slicing. His knife skills are on point.

"I use a lot of garlic."

"Do you think you use garlic in every dish that you make?"

"Just about."

The Garlic-A-Peel comes with interchangeable stainless steel blades, a skin peeler and storable container. We kicked off our test using the silicone peeler. Richard placed the clove inside and started rolling. He applied a little pressure as he rolled it back and forth.

"Hmm well that seemed to work."

Richard then placed the clove on the slicing blade and pressed the lid of the Garlic-A-Peel down.

"Looks like we might need another clove to push that one down through."

A bit disappointed at first since we had to tap the kitchen gadget on our cutting board for it to fall into the container. So, we tried again.

"That worked much better that time."

Richard swapped out the slicing blade for the mince blade then placed a garlic clove on top and pressed down.

"So, the minced actually pushed through a lot better," he said. "It's a pretty good minced though. Much easier than having to worry about your fingers."

For our final test, attempting to puree garlic. The removable storage container has a textured base that when flipped over, gives you the option to puree garlic.

"Definitely turned out to be a good puree without having to worry about taking the ends of my fingers off with a microplaner."

"It doesn't take up a lot of space. Quick and easy to use. You have several options," he added.

Garlic-A-Peel, you passed the Does It Work test.