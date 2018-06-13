Police: 17-year-old charged as adult in West Memphis murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Police in West Memphis are investigating following an overnight shooting at an apartment complex.

It happened at the Steeplechase Apartments which is near Interstate 40 and Ingram Boulevard.

According to police, Jaylan Maxwell opened fire around midnight on Talonwood Drive and shot Jason Dove in the head. Dove was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

West Memphis police said Dove wasn't the intended target.

Neighbors told us it all happened during a domestic argument, but police have not said what led up to the violence.

This shooting comes just days after 15-year-old Jordyne Craig was shot and killed in West Memphis. Many community members gathered last night at a forum to call for an end to violence.

"We got to come together and do whatever we need to do to be involved and assist whatever police agency or whatever we need to do to make sure this violence ends in West Memphis."

Craig's father said he wants anyone with information that might help police find her killer to do the right thing and come forward.

If you know anything about either of these shootings call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at (870) 732-4444.