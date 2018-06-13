Video shows mom smashing school bus window with hammer as students scream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE, Wis. – Prosecutors say a Wisconsin parent was caught on camera taking a hammer to a school bus as the students inside screamed in terror.

Surveillance cameras from inside a Nicolet High School bus in Glendale captured the wild scene, which took place in April after a woman learned that her daughter had just been in a fight with another girl, according to WITI.

The video shows a girl in an olive shirt walk up to another girl in pink and throw a punch. The girl in the pink hits back and the two continue to exchange blows for more than a minute.

Both girls then called their mothers to tell them what happened, according to WITI. That's when things took a shocking turn.

While still on the route near Mill Road and Willow Glen Court in Glendale, video shows a car swerve in front of the bus. Police would later identify the woman behind the wheel as the mother of one of the girls, 33-year-old Magan Gumbus.

Gumbus allegedly walked up to the bus with a hammer and started banging on the door.

The bus driver called into dispatch as she continued driving.

Bus driver to dispatch: "This parent has got a hammer at my door. This lady crazy."

Gumbus cut off the bus again -- and banged the hammer a second time, causing the glass to break.

Bus driver to dispatch: "I cannot let nobody off this bus. I cannot let nobody off this bus."

Gumbus' daughter began screaming to let her off the bus -- and even used a broom to try to bust out the window, according to WITI. The bus driver finally obliged.

In an interview with police, Gumbus said she had a "meltdown" when the bus driver wouldn't let her daughter off the bus -- adding that "her goal was not to attack or beat up any kids."

WITI received a statement from Nicolet School District and Riteway Transportation Company:

"The Nicolet School District and GO Riteway have a shared commitment to ensure student safety. Immediately following the incident on April 25 the District talked to the families of every student on the bus to ensure they had been dropped off at home safely. The bus driver responded according to GO Riteway’s established safety protocols. Not knowing the intent of the individual pursuing the bus, the driver followed instructions from the GO Riteway Road Safety Supervisor to continue driving in order to protect the wellbeing of the students on the bus."

Gumbus has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. The teens were both issued disorderly conduct citations.