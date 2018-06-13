Progress being made at Kimball Cabana apartments, but still long way to go

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- It’s been about four months since WREG last told you about an Orange Mound apartment complex with conditions unfit to live in.

The city wanted the Kimball Cabana apartments torn down, but a judge gave a new owner a chance to fix them up.

He said he was confident he’d get them back on track soon.

“He’s out here working. He’s actually inside working," said tenant 'Dee.'

The biggest work appears to be different sections being boarded up.

Many windows and entire buildings have been blocked off.

“He has boarded up the apartments that’s empty, he’s cleaning them out, trying to get one section clearer.”

Dee says the owner’s stripped the vacant units, taking out trash and the carpeting.

“Making the apartment a little better, a little safer because when I first moved over here, I was scared to come out the door. You never know when a gunshot was going to go off.”

She says problems in her own unit are getting fixed quicker as well.

“Everybody’s AC that went out, he got window units for everybody and that’s a giant step because some people wouldn’t do that.”

Although it’s progress, there’s clearly a lot of work that still needs to be done.

Weeds are overgrown, glass is broken, there’s structural damage and some apartments are wide open.

It seems fewer tenants live there and those who still do say they’re supposed to be moved to renovated buildings in the front soon.

“He’s just trying to do the best he can with what he has to work with.”

But the question remains if his best is enough to keep this struggling complex open.

Memphis code enforcement officials said the apartments still going through environmental court and they don’t have an update at this time.

We also reached out to the owner who has not yet gotten back to us.