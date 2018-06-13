× Police: Suspect admits to man’s murder on National Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charges have been filed in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.

Anthony Turley was charged with second-degree murder and for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun after reportedly admitting to police that he shot and killed Maricko Swift on June 8.

The two men were near the Grizzly Mart store on National Street late Friday night when they reportedly got into an argument. Police said that’s when Turley pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times.

He then fled from the scene in a black truck.

Witnesses and evidence left on the scene eventually led detectives to Turley, who was taken into custody on Tuesday. While being questioned, he reportedly confessed to the crime and even led police to the murder weapon.