Police: Armed man robs 3 convenience stores in Raleigh, Northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man accused of robbing three convenience stores in Raleigh and Northeast Memphis.

The first robbery call came in around 9 p.m. at Mapco in the 4000 block of Millington-Raleigh Road on June 8.

Officers are on the scene were told that a man carrying a handgun and wearing a black scarf entered the business and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The second robbery call came in Saturday, June 9 around 8 p.m. at O’ Reilly Auto Parts in the 4000 block of Jackson Avenue.

Witnesses say a man wearing a black scarf, black hoodie and red tennis shoes pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the register.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

On Tuesday, Jun 12 around 9 p.m. police say the same suspect dressed in similar clothing, and armed with a handgun, walked into Dollar General in the 4200 block of Raleigh-Millington Road and threatened the clerk as he demanded money.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.