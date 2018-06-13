× Pitbull to open Miami-themed lounge on Mississippi coast

BILOXI, Miss. — Rapper Pitbull is going to Mississippi to open a new Miami-themed lounge inspired by his Florida hometown.

News outlets report that Pitbull, who real name is Armando Christian Perez, will be at the opening of the iLov305 Nightlife and Cocktail Lounge inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi.

The hotel said in a statement that two days of festivities begin June 21. The grand opening will include celebrity appearances, live entertainment, cocktails, cigars and dancers.

Pitbull will appear at a private event June 21 that features a ribbon cutting. Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich will present the Grammy winner with a key to the city.

DJ Pauly D of MTV’s hit show “Jersey Shore” will host the grand opening June 22 with a free performance open to the public.