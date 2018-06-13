× North America wins vote to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW — The United States, Canada and Mexico will jointly host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA member federations voted in favor of the North American bid over Morocco. FIFA promises to publish each voter’s selection.

The 2026 World Cup will have 48 teams playing a total of 80 games — 60 are planned in the U.S. and 10 each in Canada and Mexico. All three hosts should get automatic places in the lineup, and each host a game on opening day.

According to WTVF, 23 cities across North America have been selected as finalist to host at least one of the games. FIFA will eventually narrow the list to 16.

Nashville, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati,Dallas,Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle and Washington DC are the cities in the United States that made the list of 23.

The 2026 tournament will return to the North American region 32 years after that U.S.-hosted edition. Mexico also hosted in 1970 and 1986.