Man accused of attacking girlfriend, hitting mother with folding chair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after allegedly attacking his girlfriend and mother.

According to a police report, authorities took Thomas Edmondson into custody late Tuesday evening at a home in the 3500 block of Pueblo Avenue.

His mother told police Edmondson became upset when his girlfriend didn’t come home when he expected her. When she finally showed up, he allegedly attacked.

The mother grabbed the phone and dialed for help, but was also attacked for her efforts. She later told police her son hit her with a folding chair twice – once as he tried to break a window and then again after that. He even allegedly grabbed a rock and hit her foot with it.

Officers noted the mother is expected to be okay.

As for the girlfriend, police said they couldn’t find her after the alleged attack.

Edmondson was charged with domestic assault, vandalism and drug charges.