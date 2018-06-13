Kim Kardashian meets with Memphis-area woman she helped free from prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Kim Kardashian West met Wednesday with the woman she helped free from prison, Alice Marie Johnson.

Kardashian West flew into the Memphis airport around 1 p.m. and went to a house in Southaven, Mississippi for a meeting with Johnson and an interview with Hoda Kotb with the "Today" show. The house reportedly belongs to a family member of Johnson.

They will appear on the "Today" show Thursday.

Johnson was imprisoned for 21 years on cocaine charges out of Memphis. Kardashian West heard about her story and advocated for her pardon and release in a recent meeting with President Donald Trump.

Trump pardoned Johnson last Wednesday.

Johnson's attorney shared photos from the meeting on Facebook.