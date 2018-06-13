× California police: Suspects damage 91 new vehicles with acid-like substance

FONTANA, Ca. — Early Tuesday morning security cameras caught a man armed with possibly a pump sprayer shooting an acid-like substance on dozens of trucks at the Pacific Auto Center in Fontana, California.

“The damage is quite severe. We were severely shocked.”

General manager, Julio Ortiz said seconds later security cameras caught another suspect, possibly a woman, spraying cars. He said 91 trucks and cars were so badly damaged some will have to be sold at auction.

“It just seems somebody really went out of their way to hurt our business, hurt our customers as well. It’s very shameful that people out there have these type of intentions,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any excuse or reason for anyone to do something like this.”

Ortiz said the substance peeled paint off and burned through plastic headlights. The worst damage was to a $90,000 Lincoln Navigator. It will cost more than $10,000 to fix.

The dealership has seen vandalism but nothing like this. They said they are hoping police catch the vandals.

“This can’t continue to happen. It can happen to us, it can also happen to someone else. We don’t want these type of people thinking this is okay, let alone thinking they could get away with it.”