Balloons released in remembrance of Laylah Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Balloons were released to the heavens this evening in remembrance of a two year old girl who left this earth before her life could begin.

It's been one year since Laylah Washington was killed while sitting in the back of a car and investigators are no closer to finding the killers.

That's why family friends, supporters and police officers gathered near Winchester and Kirby Wednesday evening to release balloons.

They don't want people to forget.

It's all about reminding Memphis that a baby was killed and her killers are still out there.

It's certainly a noble cause.

But most of the people who were there left disappointed, because, to be frank, it looks like people are forgetting.

Attendance was very low.

Family friend Danielle Jones is grateful officers came, but is sickened by the low turnout.

She says Laylah's mom predicted it and didn't come fearing her little girl is being forgotten.

"She even told me, 'Danielle, no one is going to come out. No one is going to come out but the news,' and she never lied," Jones says, "Where are all the anti-violence groups? Where are all the people who shut the bridge down? Where are all these people when it's a baby?"

The 2-year-old was killed in a drive by shooting while sitting in the back of a car after her mom yelled at someone driving erratically.

That was a year ago, and since then there have been no significant leads.

"I would think that somebody knows something, and they're not saying something," Col. Marcus Worthy, with the Memphis Police Department says. "Years ago, there was kind of like a code that anytime a child got hurt it was no holds barred. Well, now it seems like they just don't care."

Supporter Trina Parker lost her goddaughter to senseless violence.

She says she hopes Laylah's killers come forward, but she isn't holding her breath.

"Would you want someone to be quiet while your child was lying there dead? If nothing else come and say you're sorry. If nothing else. Send a postcard or something," Parker says.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

It's a call that could bring killers to justice.