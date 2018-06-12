× Woman charged in deputy’s death describes threats, abuse at the hands of alleged killer

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The woman who was charged last month in the death of a Dickson County deputy has opened up about what happened that tragic day.

Erika Castro-Miles spoke with WKRN in Nashville on Monday saying she was sorry for everything that happened to Sgt. Daniel Baker.

“I would undo it 10,000 times over,” she told the reporter.

The day before Baker was killed, she said Steven Wiggins was high. She described the man as a “controlling, paranoid schizophrenic” who’s “violent” when on drugs. He allegedly beat her, continuously screamed at her, and even threatened to kill her children if she did anything he didn’t like.

“Every time I tried to get out of the car, he’d speed up. He punched me in the chest and slapped me in the head.”

Castro-Miles said she knew Wiggins had a gun at one point, but claimed he told her he had gotten rid of it prior to Baker responding to a suspicious vehicle call on May 30. When Baker arrived, Castro-Miles was in the passenger seat and again Wiggins allegedly threatened the mother of three.

“All of a sudden, I saw Steven’s arm came across and his elbow hit my throat and he said to me, ‘If you say anything or you scream, it will be you next.’ So, I kept my mouth shut, and he threatened my kids as well, so I kept my mouth shut.”

“All I heard was the gunshots and I remember him getting out of the car and hearing more gunshots and him running back to the car getting his backpack and telling me to get my car out of there, but my car had a flat tire and wasn’t going anywhere.”

“All I heard was gunshots. As I looked in the side mirror I saw the deputy run to the back of the vehicle and Steven got out of the vehicle and hearing more gunshots – I heard it, but I didn’t see it. I didn’t know he was going to do this. I didn’t know he had a gun.”

Scared for her own life, she said she ran and hid until she was taken into custody.

She and Wiggins were both charged with first-degree murder.