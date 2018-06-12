THP busts alleged car thief trying to sell $87k BMW on Craigslist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after allegedly trying to sell a stolen BMW on Craigslist to law enforcement.
On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol made contact with a man who was trying to sell the car for $87,000. The agency believed the car to be potentially stolen considering the car was being sold on Craigslist.
During a meet on Poplar Avenue, authorities noted the VIN number appeared to be fake and took the seller, identified as Marqueze Blackwell, into custody. A separate VIN number under the seat revealed the car was in fact stolen out of Orlando back in March.
Blackwell was charged with theft of property and the altering of a motor vehicle serial number.
35.052808 -89.735423