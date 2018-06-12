× Semi crash in Marshall County shuts down Highway 72

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — An early morning wreck in Marshall County has shut down the eastbound lanes of Highway 72.

WREG was told two semi trucks collided around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning near the Taska Road/ Coopwood Road exit. One began leaking combustible paint while the other started leaking fuel and glue, authorities said.

The highway is expected to be closed for several more hours, they added.

Thankfully both drivers are expected to be okay.