Postal worker shot in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A postal worker was shot near Overton Crossing and Frayser Boulevard in Frayser Tuesday morning, a U.S. Postal Inspector said.

The worker, a postal service supervisor, was shot around 10 a.m. as he was driving back to his office, in his personal car, after helping a letter carrier with her route. He was headed southbound on Overton Crossing from Frayser Boulevard when a silver sedan pulled along side of him.

That's when three shots were fired from the passenger side, striking the man in the leg.

He was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, but has since been released and is expected to be okay.

Postal inspector Gregory Newberry says the shooting just isn't making sense right now.

"It is pretty random. We haven't determined the motive yet, but I would say it's a random occurrence."

One Frayser man isn't buying it.

"There's got to be a reason. There's probably a reason," he said.

Malicia Cannon says she's not surprised it is random.

"A lot of random things happen in our community, like accidents and shootings too," she said.

The Postal Inspection Service is offering up to a $50,000 reward for information leading to arrests and convictions.

The suspects face charges of assaulting a federal employee and can get up to 20 years in prison if caught and convicted.

The silver sedan was seen on surveillance video fleeing the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information call call the Postal Inspectors at (877)-876-2455 or Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

We will update this story as more information is released.