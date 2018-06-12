× Police searching for sex offender accused of spending weekend with missing 13-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted sex offender is wanted after he was caught spending a weekend at a hotel in the 4300 block of Range Line Road with a missing 13-year-old girl, Memphis Police said.

Police say they responded to the initial call for the missing girl on May 28 in the 2300 block of Vanderbilt.

The victim was located, but police later learned that she was with convicted sex offender Lonnie Buckley, 49, at a hotel while she was missing.

Buckley is a registered sex offender who is classified as a violent offender against children.

A warrant has been issued for Buckley’s arrest.

He is described as 6-feet 4-inches tall, 240 pounds with gray and black hair.

Police say he is known to drive both a red and green four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information on Buckley’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.