Mother, boyfriend arrested following appearance in Juvenile Court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman and her new boyfriend are behind bars after allegedly opening fire on her baby’s father following an appearance at Juvenile Court.

According to police, Jala Miller and her child’s father both appeared in court earlier this month. Following the proceedings, the father and two others got into a car and drove away, but quickly noticed they were being followed by Miller and her current boyfriend Ladarrius Ware.

The driver tried to lose the two suspects but to not avail. As Miller held the steering wheel, Ware and another man allegedly leaned out of windows and opened fire, striking the victims’ car.

Thankfully, no one inside that car was hurt.

Miller and Ware were both arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault/domestic violence.

The second shooter was not identified by police.