Live at 9: The Gospel Four, mental health struggles & Teach for America

The signs someone is struggling with mental health

Two high-profile suicides last week left everyone asking: why didn’t they ask for help? But the truth is, someone in the midst of a mental crisis might not be rational enough to reach out or simply doesn’t know where to turn. That’s why it’s so critical for all of us to recognize the signs that a loved one is struggling.

Mike Labonte leads the Memphis Crisis Center where help is just a phone call away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Teach for America

Your kids may be out of class right now but education is very much on the minds of a new crop of teachers who will work in Memphis to help students in under-resourced neighborhoods. Teach for America recruits new college graduates from top schools, who commit to two years working in struggling communities, and the newest group of recruits is in Memphis this month learning how to make the most of that commitment.

Athena Palmer is executive director of Teach for America and Arion Clanton started his career three years ago as a Teach for America corpsman, and stayed on here in Memphis to work full time at Aspire Coleman Elementary.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Free or low-cost dental care

Tennessee is in the bottom third of states when it comes to the health of our teeth. In fact, more than 10 percent of adults in the state have lost more than six teeth to disease or decay. TennCare doesn't provide dental care for adults so lower income Tennesseans tend not to get regular checkups.

But there are clinics across the state that provide free or low-cost dental care and Shanda Brown wants you to know about them. She was here with Roxanne Williams, who got help at the Church Health Center in Midtown, and has the smile to prove it.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Music with the Gospel Four

A Mississippi group suggests you celebrate both your earthly father and your heavenly father this Father's Day. George Dean of the Gospel Four and Dr. Andrew Cheairs with the Songbirds are among a big lineup of old time gospel superstars who will perform this Saturday in Holly Springs.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video