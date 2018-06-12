× Lewan a no-show for Titans’ mandatory minicamp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee left tackle Taylor Lewan is skipping the Titans’ mandatory minicamp while his agents negotiate a new contract for the two-time Pro Bowl lineman.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson said in a statement Tuesday just before the team started a three-day minicamp that Lewan’s representatives told the team he would not be attending.

Lewan had taken part in most of the team’s offseason program and told reporters recently he was letting his agent handle negotiations for a new contract.

He also helped the Titans unveil their redesigned uniforms in April. He is under contract for 2018 after the Titans picked up his fifth-year option paying him $9.34 million this season.

Robinson says they’ve been talking about his contract over the past few weeks and the Titans are working to keep Lewan with the franchise for a long time.