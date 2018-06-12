Gun safety talks on the rise after 12-year-old girl dies in accidental shooting in Frayser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family and community are grieving after an accidental shooting killed a 12-year-old girl in Frayser Tuesday.

"I think a lot of people think it's not going to happen to me," a resident said.

Police say that's perhaps what adults thought while leaving the little girl in the car for a brief moment while parked outside of the Christian Center that's located in an apartment complex.

"It's the adult and parents responsibility to keep the weapon safe from the kids," a resident said.

But police say if the gun isn't locked, it only takes a moment for things to go awry.

Investigators say, somehow, a gun that was inside of the blue SUV went off and the 12-year-old was rushed to LeBonheur.

She later died.

"It could have been prevented," the resident said.

Memphis police say this is exactly the type of heartbreaking outcome they are trying to keep from happening over and over again.

In 2017, 22 minors were shot.

Now, this accidental shooting will be added to the list.

Police say they see the problem, but they also have a solution.

Free gun locks are available at community centers and precincts across the city.

"Certainly we want to decrease the numbers," an officer said.

They say they hope another life won't be lost before our parents realize just how life-saving a gun lock can be.

Katrena Blackshire, 33, has been charged with aggravated child abuse and negligent homicide, and a 13-year-old boy has been charged as well.