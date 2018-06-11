× Woman accused of stealing roommate’s sunglasses, trying to bite her fingers off

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was charged after allegedly trying to bite her roommate’s fingers off.

The victim told police she was walking to the store near Vollintine Avenue and Olympic Street on Sunday when she saw her roommate, Lachrista Darden, wearing her missing sunglasses.

The woman went to confront Darden, starting an argument. It was during that argument that Darden allegedly began punching the woman. Both women fell to the ground.

That’s when Darden reportedly grabbed the woman’s hand, stuck it in her mouth and started biting on her fingers. The woman sustained severe lacerations to two of her fingers and minor cuts to the back of her hand.

The victim was rushed to Methodist University Hospital for treatment.

As for Darden, she was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.