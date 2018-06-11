Police: Woman kills puppies, stabs boyfriend following argument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is behind bars after allegedly killing three puppies and injuring her boyfriend following an argument at their home on Sunday.

Jerica Brown was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated cruelty to animals, police said.

Brown's boyfriend told officers the two got into an argument Sunday, resulting in Brown grabbing a knife and poking him in the chest. The action reportedly left two small puncture wounds.

She then allegedly threatened to stab him again.

But the violence didn't end there, the man claimed. He said Brown then went outside, grabbed six of their 10-day-old pit bull terrier puppies and began throwing them to the ground. She then kicked them with such force that three of the dogs didn't survive.

The other three needed immediate care.

No one answered the door at the home Monday, but the victim's brother says at least five children live here and were home when the puppies were killed.

"The only thing I know is that she killed those three dogs. That's the only thing I know," Steve Martin said. "The kids were crying and all of that."

Martin says he's glad Brown is locked up.

"She killed an animal, and she could kill a human being."

Brown was previously arrested for attacking the same boyfriend in 2009 and in a separate incident in which she stabbed two family members.