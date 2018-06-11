× Police: Man threatens guests with axe, meat cleaver over beer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What was supposed to be a good time hanging out with friends quickly turned serious after a man suddenly threatened his guests over beer, police said.

The incident happened Saturday in the 700 block of North Claybrook.

The victims told police they were over at Joe Swift’s home drinking when the suspect suddenly told the father to go buy some more beer. The man said no prompting Swift to find a meat cleaver and use it to threaten the man.

“You’re going to buy some more,” he told the father.

Again, the man told him no and even laughed.

That’s when Swift allegedly went inside again, grabbed an axe and swung it at the man.He then walked towards the man’s son, screaming at him to get out of his yard.

The father quickly gave the man $30 for beer and Swift left the home.

During the encounter, Swift also allegedly threatened to shoot the dad.

Swift was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.