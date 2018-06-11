Fight over dog leads to shootout that killed two in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Two men are dead and several teens were injured after a shootout in Blytheville over a dog.

According to the Blytheville Police Department, an initial confrontation took place earlier in the day on Monday at a home in the 1700 block of Sales Street.

Several hours later, Antonio Harris-Juneraick and two teens returned to the home to confront 22-year-old Alonzo Sanders again. This time, police said the incident got out of hand, resulting in a shootout between the two groups.

During the chaos, Sanders and the two teens were shot. All three were rushed to nearby hospitals where Sanders later died. The teens’ conditions have not been released.

Police said Harris-Juneraick was run over and killed by his accomplices while attempting to flee the scene.

Raymond Jurneacick, 52, was taken into custody and charged with battery, engaging in continuing crime gang, manslaughter, murder and terroristic acts, the Blytheville Courier News reported.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Antonio Rocha, Israel Rocha and Randy Rocha for the same charges.