Manhunt Monday: Who killed Roger “Jack” Mays?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members and investigators are struggling to keep hope alive in a murder case that's threatening to go cold.

Not a day goes by that Sheryl Lott doesn't wonder who killed her brother.

Memphis Police say 47-year-old Roger "Jack" Mays' body was dumped last May at the corner of Dyson and Person.

Investigators say May had been robbed, shot and left to die.

"They could have asked him for anything, and he would have given it to them. They did not have to take his life," Lott said.

Police say someone riding in the area spotted Mays' body and called police. When officers arrived, it was already too late.

Investigators say the killer took everything - his wallet, cellphone and even the shoes he was wearing. The only thing that was left at the scene was the stub of a paycheck.

That's how investigators were able to identify him.

"My brother was never confrontational with anyone," Lott said.

Lott says her brother never hung out in South Memphis. That's why she believes he was set up to be robbed and murdered.

"We do believe that there's a friend out there or someone he knows."

Lott says she will continue to hold on to faith that her brother's killer will soon be brought to justice.

"They need to pay for the crime that they did."

If you know who killed 47-year-old Roger "Jack" Mays, call Memphis Police at (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.