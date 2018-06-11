Former PTO president accused of stealing thousands from Balmoral Ridgeway Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local woman was indicted after allegedly stealing thousands from Balmoral Ridgeway Elementary School's PTO program.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, Tameka Harrison served as the PTO president until May 2017.

During her tenure she used the organization's debit card to make purchases at several retail locations including Walmart, Sam's Club and Amazon. She also filled up her car, purchased a membership to the Memphis Zoo and made a $450 withdrawal, all for personal use.

In all, investigators said she stole at least $2,400 from the organization.

"I'm just so disappointed. Again, it's someone else who is not doing what's best for the students," a teacher, who chooses to remain anonymous, said.

The teacher says it's tough finding someone to take on the role of a PTO president in the first place.

"It's hard to find someone who is able to be up there when they need to and get parents involved."

She says it's not easy fundraising either, but believes trust is an important part of the job.

"They don't expect to hear that their president has been spending money like that."

When questioned in January Harrison said she "was willing to repay" the PTO. To date, she's repaid $203.

She was indicted by a Shelby County Grand Jury on one count of theft.

Harrison has her first bond hearing August 2.