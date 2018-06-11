Family: West Memphis girl killed, boyfriend injured in shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Family members say a 15-year-old girl was killed Saturday night in West Memphis while walking home from the store with her boyfriend and her boyfriend’s grandmother.

Jordyne Craig’s uncle, Jerry Johnson, said the 15-year-old was excited about celebrating her 16th birthday the last time he spoke to her, days before her death.

“She was an honor roll student. She made straight A's and didn't get into any trouble," Johnson said.

Jimmie Kegler, whose son was dating Craig, said the two were walking with his mother on South 15th Street when the shots rang out.

“She was laying on her back, eyes wide open, lifeless,” Kegler said.

Neighbors reported hearing eight to nine gunshots.

“I knew she was dead. There just wasn’t any movement. It looked like she had blood coming from her head and her stomach area,” witness Tommie Butler said.

Kegler said his son is still in the hospital recovering from a bullet wound to the arm.

He said they had seen a suspicious-looking tan car passing them several times on the way to the store. On their way back home, he said someone with a gun approached on foot and opened fire.

Johnson believes Craig’s boyfriend might have been the target of the shooting.

“He probably was. Well, both of them, probably."

The West Memphis Police Department did not respond to repeated requests for information.