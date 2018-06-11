× City Watch: Memphis Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old girl who is feared to be endangered.

Police say Myyah Allen was last seen in the 1000 block of Peabody Avenue in Midtown on May 27, 2018.

She was seen leaving her home with two unknown males and hasn’t had any contact with her relatives since then.

Allen is described as a black female, 5-feet-3 inches and 170 pounds.

Police say she was wearing a blue jean jacket, a black dress and fur covered sandals when she was last seen.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with Allen’s whereabouts can call (901)-545-2677.