× Turrell Police Chief: Man killed at apartment complex, suspect in custody

TURRELL, Ark. — A young man from Blytheville was killed early Saturday morning at the Turrell Manor Apartments on Hammond Street, Turrell Police Chief Perry Jennings said.

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department responded to scene around 12:30 a.m.

Keith Densmore, 18, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Roosevelt C. Jackson, 26, was arrested in connection with the homicide.

Deputies say he was out on bond for battery charges related to a shooting that happened May 21 in Turrell, AR.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.