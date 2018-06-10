Police: Man steals cash, cigarettes in Circle K robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a man accused of stealing cash and cigarettes from Circle K in the 4000 block of Austin Peay Highway in Raleigh Friday, June 1.

According to the report, an unknown man entered the store and robbed the business at gunpoint.

He got away with an money from the cash register and multiple packs of Newport cigarettes.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

