Police: Man shot, killed during argument at Berclair banquet hall

Memphis, Tenn. -- A man is dead after an overnight shooting in the 4500 block of Summer at the Summer Banquet Hall in Berclair, Memphis Police said.

Police say the shooting happened after an argument broke out in the parking lot between people who were turned away from the 'private event.'

"This could have been me," neighbor Glenn Baggett said. "It's shocking. It's getting close to home."

The 24-year-old victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

"They want to choose this instead of saying, 'Hey. Let's talk about it," Baggett said.

He doesn't understand why someone would another person before trying to sort out the problem.

"This is death. You can't come back from that, you're gone."

Investigators say the area is under surveillance all of the time, so their next step is to review the footage and see if that leads them to a suspect.

"They throw parties, and 99 percent of the time it's usually fine. They aren't loud. I hear the bass going, but that's about it," Baggett said.

He says he doesn't mind the music, but he doesn't want the mayhem to continue.

"I grew up in Memphis. I love this city."

That affection keeps him hopeful that people will do the right thing and turn in whoever is causing trouble in their neighborhood.

Police say they were not given any suspect information at the time of the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.