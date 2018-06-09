POLICE: Child in critical condition after being hit in Frayser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A child is in critical condition after being struck at the 1900 block of St. Elmo Avenue in Frayser, Memphis police said.

Frayser residents said one boy was just riding his bike when he stopped in the yellow turning lane to possibly cross the street.

Police officers marked the spot where the boy's blue bike ended up and worked to move it as it still sat underneath the truck.

Several of the boy's friends saw the accident and called for help.

Adults in the neighborhood said the boy is a good kid and lives in the neighborhood where he is usually outside riding bikes with others.

But this accident raises concern as they said drivers often speed through this neighborhood.

Just another reason why neighbors would like to see speed bumps.

No matter who is behind the wheel they just want everyone to slow down.

Police transported the child to LeBonheur. The child's family is at the hospital.